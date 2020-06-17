Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $162,192,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares worth $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

