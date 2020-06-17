Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PEAK stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

