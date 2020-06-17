Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,387,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

AME stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

