Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 141,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

NYSE WY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,970. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.