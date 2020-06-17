Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $493,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,078,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after purchasing an additional 865,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

