Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $445,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,256,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.