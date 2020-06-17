Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $431,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $3,032,000. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $2,061,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alleghany by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Alleghany by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Alleghany by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $506.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

