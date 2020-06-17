Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $336,000 in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

