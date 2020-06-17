Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $316,000 in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMMU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Immunomedics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 271,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

