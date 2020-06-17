Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $316,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 210,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. 2,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,103. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

