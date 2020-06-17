Magnetar Financial LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

