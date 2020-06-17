Magnetar Financial LLC Has $358,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 155.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 131,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 223.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,732,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,769,000 after buying an additional 1,156,571 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in United Technologies by 71.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

NYSE:UTX opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

