Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,489 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

SITE traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 234,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

