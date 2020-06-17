Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after buying an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crane by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 136,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $5,763,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

