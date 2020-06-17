Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 51,435 American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 3,446,297 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 344,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,704,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,914 shares of company stock valued at $333,641. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.68. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AOBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

