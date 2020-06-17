Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

