Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $148.49 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.