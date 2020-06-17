Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 46,766 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. G.Research dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

