Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $156.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.