Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 14,365 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

RS opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

