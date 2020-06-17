Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $253.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $282.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total value of $897,135.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

