Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $124,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $21,416,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.