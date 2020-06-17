Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $9.32 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,150 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after purchasing an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

