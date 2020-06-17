Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.85 Million Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of Perspecta worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Perspecta by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,469,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.