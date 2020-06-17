Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.33% of J & J Snack Foods worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

