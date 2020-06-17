Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.20 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

