Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,506,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 1,897,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, VP Margaret A. Link acquired 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David C. Barney acquired 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDU opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

