Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,511,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.16% of Avalara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $1,536,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,456,877.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $2,873,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

