Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Lok’n Store Group stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.19) on Monday. Lok’n Store Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 538.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.08.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Neil Newman sold 36,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.37), for a total transaction of £213,199.38 ($271,349.60).

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

