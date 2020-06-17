LNX Protocol (LNX) Market Capitalization Tops $6.59 Million

LNX Protocol (CURRENCY:LNX) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One LNX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and CoinZest. Over the last week, LNX Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. LNX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of LNX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

LNX Protocol Token Profile

LNX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. LNX Protocol’s total supply is 1,855,312,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,607,626 tokens. LNX Protocol’s official website is lnxprotocol.io . LNX Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/lnxprotocol . LNX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Lunoxtoken

