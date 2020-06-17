LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading 19.4% Higher

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s stock price traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $11.75, 161,162 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 124,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on LMP Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 3,003.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.