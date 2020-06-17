Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.5% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 894,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

