Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$45.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Linamar from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$40.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.83. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.87, for a total transaction of C$92,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,800 shares in the company, valued at C$4,870,497.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

