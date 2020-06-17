Lim Hua Min Buys 100,000 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($35,637.01).

Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.64. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

