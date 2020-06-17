Lim Hua Min Buys 100,000 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($35,637.01).
Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.64. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
