Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 million and a P/E ratio of 20.42.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

