Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of FWONK opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

