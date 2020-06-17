Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after purchasing an additional 569,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

