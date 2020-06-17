LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27, approximately 3,077,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,788,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 86.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,745 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.