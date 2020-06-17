Lennar’s (LEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Lennar stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lennar by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

