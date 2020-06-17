Lennar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,219 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 683% compared to the average volume of 1,816 put options.

Lennar stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.