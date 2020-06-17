Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $75.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 267,630 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 149,180 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

