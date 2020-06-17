Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 267,630 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 36.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennar by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

