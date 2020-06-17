Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

