Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 12,365 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

