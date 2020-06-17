Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,154 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

