Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after buying an additional 220,875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,396,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

