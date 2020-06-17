Legal & General Group Plc Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 231,059 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NorthWestern by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

NWE stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

