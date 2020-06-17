Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ALE stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

