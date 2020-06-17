Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

