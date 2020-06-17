Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $23,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $86,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nordson by 101.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 195,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $192.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

